Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.81. 108,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,897. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $914,383. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

