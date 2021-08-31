Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of WOOF opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $3,473,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $14,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $14,376,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

