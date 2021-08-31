Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $908.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 47,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.