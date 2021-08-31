Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) to Hold

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNCGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of GNCGY stock remained flat at $$7.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

