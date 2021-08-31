Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Hold

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 611,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $722.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. Analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

