Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 332,085 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 214,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

