Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFYA. TheStreet raised Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Afya has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,958,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Afya by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.