Zacks: Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,450. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

