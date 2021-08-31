Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $4.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $48.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

SOLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 68,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,317. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

