Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,248 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 38.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 35,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.06 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.61. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

