Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AXT by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

AXTI opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

