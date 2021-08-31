Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.40 Million

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report $499.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.80 million and the lowest is $488.50 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $489.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $201,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARGO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

