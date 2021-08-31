Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,647 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 256,300 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGFS stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

