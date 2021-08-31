Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

