Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of USM opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

