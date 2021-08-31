Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Momentive Global reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. FMR LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,769,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTV stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 9,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,874. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

