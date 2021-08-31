Zacks: Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Announce -$1.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.11). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of ZYME opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

