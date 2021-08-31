Zacks: Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $54.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.68 million and the lowest is $52.27 million. Cryoport reported sales of $11.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 386%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $220.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $226.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $268.26 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $293.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,126,343 shares of company stock worth $67,432,280. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cryoport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $63.57. 167,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

