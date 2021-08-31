Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,517. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,905,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

