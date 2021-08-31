Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce sales of $66.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $266.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,854. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.91 and a beta of 4.94.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $43,183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

