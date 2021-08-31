Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.
In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LNC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. 1,416,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.
