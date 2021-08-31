Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $340.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

CBOE traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $123.41. 42,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

