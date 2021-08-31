Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.20.

