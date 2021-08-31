Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anaplan.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Anaplan by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.50. 91,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,306. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

