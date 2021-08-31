Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 692.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 359.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 239,957 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

