Xponential Fitness Inc’s (NYSE:XPOF) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Xponential Fitness’ (NYSE:XPOF) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. Xponential Fitness had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Xponential Fitness’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

