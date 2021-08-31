Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Trimmed by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155,184 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 260,476 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises about 1.6% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $167,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,083. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

