XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 29th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 9,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $774,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 253,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

