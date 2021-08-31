Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WH opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

