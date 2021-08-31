Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
WH opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.78.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.