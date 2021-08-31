W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,082 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

WTI stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

