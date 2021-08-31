Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of Worley stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.49. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

