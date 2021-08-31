Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.13.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.