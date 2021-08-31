Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.13.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

