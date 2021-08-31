Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $277.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.13.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.24. 26,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.81. Workday has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

