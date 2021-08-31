Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.