Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.90

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.12). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.83 ($0.14), with a volume of 11,914,327 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.90.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

