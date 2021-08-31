Wise (LON:WISE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $794.65

Wise plc (LON:WISE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 794.65 ($10.38) and last traded at GBX 863.30 ($11.28), with a volume of 1335548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995 ($13.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective for the company.

Get Wise alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £1,839,200 ($2,402,926.57).

Wise Company Profile (LON:WISE)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.