Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $137,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WINT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 179,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

