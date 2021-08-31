William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NetApp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

