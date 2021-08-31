Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.10.

WDC stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Western Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

