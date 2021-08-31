Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 240,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

