Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 260.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,267. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

