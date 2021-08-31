Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 125,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 65,782 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMC opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 1,494.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

