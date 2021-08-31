West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.41.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. Equities analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

WJRYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

