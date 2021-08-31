Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Wesfarmers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $22.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

