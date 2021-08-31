Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,078,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

