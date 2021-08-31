Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

WBS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.54. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 70,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,942,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after purchasing an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

