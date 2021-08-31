WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

NYSE BK opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

