WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.