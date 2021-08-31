WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $185,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL opened at $444.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $445.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.18 and a 200 day moving average of $342.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,777,854. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.